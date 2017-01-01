Program
Guide
Catalog
Search
Station Chatter

01.01

2016

Here Are Our Individual DJs’ Best Of 2015 Lists

V89’s year-end Top 50 Chart is an aggregate of individual ballots submitted by our DJ’s, wherein they list their Top 10 albums and up to twenty other albums they enjoyed. These are then weighted and used to create the station’s Top 50. For the second year now, DJ’s have been given the option to have […]